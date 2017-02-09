– Donovan Dijak has some big plans for his ROH Television Title match at Steel City Excellence. Dijak posted to Twitter with a video update, in which he discussed his status with ROH and said he may leave the company with the title, which he may then dump in the trash.

“It seems, you don’t have to read too far between the lines to know that it’s coming to a head. That this Saturday – the 11th – Steel City Excellence, is the final time for the foreseeable future that I’m booked for Ring of Honor, that I’m scheduled to appear,” Dijak said. “Nobody is quite sure why, nobody is quite sure how, but that’s apparently what’s happened. That’s the decision that’s been made, so that’s fine, that’s fine, maybe it’s a decision I’m not happy with, and that’s fine too.”

He continued, The facts are that I, am the number one contender for the TV title and that’s a very important chip that I hold, it’s a chip that I plan on cashing. Because once I have that TV title, Marty Scurll, once I take your TV title this Saturday, in Pittsburgh. Now the cards are back in my hand, now I’m the one who determines what happens to that TV title, yeah, it’s the TV title, but who’s to say what, what channel that title is defended on? Who’s to say what network that title is defended on? Who’s to say that when I win that TV championship that I don’t take the Ring Of Honor TV championship and go somewhere else and take it and drop it in a trash can. Who’s to say? Are they going to tell me what to do? Is Ring of Honor going to tell me what to do? I don’t even know if I’m going to be employed by that company, but I’m going to be their champion.”