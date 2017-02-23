– Dory Funk Jr. is the guest on Bill Aprt’s latest Is Wrestling Fixed? podcast, which releases tomorrow morning. In a preview, Apter and Funk talk about who would have been a good NWA champion among the current WWE roster.

Apter asks Funk who in WWE Sam Sam Muchnick would have considered “championship material” and answers “Triple H.” He added, “I think one of the better matches that I’ve ever seen is Triple H and Undertaker. The other one who was very instrumental in that match, a WrestleMania match, was Shawn Michaels who refereed it.”

You can listen to the show when it releases tomorrow morning here.