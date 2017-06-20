– Impact Wrestling officially announced today that Dos Caras will debut for the company on July 2 at Slammiversary in Orlando, Florida. Caras is set to corner his son, GFW champion Alberto El Patron, for his match against Bobby Lashley. Here’s the updated lineup for the event:

* Impact Wrestling champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW champion Alberto el Patron.

* Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki: Best of Three Falls.

* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Rosemary vs. Sienna.

* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards.

* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3.

* Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake.