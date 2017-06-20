wrestling / News
Dos Caras Will Corner Alberto El Patron at Slammiversary
– Impact Wrestling officially announced today that Dos Caras will debut for the company on July 2 at Slammiversary in Orlando, Florida. Caras is set to corner his son, GFW champion Alberto El Patron, for his match against Bobby Lashley. Here’s the updated lineup for the event:
* Impact Wrestling champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW champion Alberto el Patron.
* Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki: Best of Three Falls.
* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner.
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Rosemary vs. Sienna.
* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards.
* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3.
* Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake.
BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Dos Caras will make his #Slammiversary debut.
MORE HERE: https://t.co/jQvu1rsefv pic.twitter.com/XiHf0lpo3X
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2017