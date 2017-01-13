– According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kurt Angle and Tommy Dreamer are set to star in a new wrestling based comedy, titled In The Ring….

Angle will star as Sledgehammer Sullivan, the leader of a group of rag-tag pro wrestlers “who take on a multinational corporation and a rival, “extreme” federation headed by Matt Manson (Dreamer) to gain a network-TV contract in a winner-takes-all pay-per-view.”

Also appearing in the movie are James, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, John Morrison, Ken Anderson, Jay Lethal, Joey Ryan, Candice LeRae, Chavo Guerrero, Kevin Kelly, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Chad “Gunner” Lail, Dalton Castle and The Briscoe Brothers.