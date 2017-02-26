– Drew Galloway’s Impact run is at an end. Galloway, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, took to Twitter to announce that he was leaving the company after two years, as you can see below:

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

Galloway debuted for the company in January of 2015 and held the World Title as well as the Impact Grand Championship during his run.