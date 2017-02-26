wrestling / News

Drew Galloway Announces He’s Leaving Impact Wrestling

February 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Drew Galloway’s Impact run is at an end. Galloway, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, took to Twitter to announce that he was leaving the company after two years, as you can see below:

Galloway debuted for the company in January of 2015 and held the World Title as well as the Impact Grand Championship during his run.

