UPDATEx2:

WWE has released a video of Drew McIntyre backstage at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. He talks about how he became a franchise player since leaving WWE, and is now back to win the NXT Title.

UPDATE:

– WWE issued the following announcement on Galloway signing with the NXT roster:

Drew McIntyre officially signs as an NXT Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has returned with his eye locked firmly on the NXT Championship.

In the midst of NXT TakeOver: Orlando, rumors instantly began to circulate when the “Sinister Scotsman” was spotted watching the live WWE Network event very closely from his seat in the capacity crowd.

But speculation instantly dissipated when McIntyre revealed to ESPN that he has signed as NXT’s newest Superstar.

This huge news immediately conjures thoughts of dream showdowns between the hard-hitting McIntyre and the NXT roster’s elite. And judging by the reaction of the NXT Universe when he was shown donning a sly smile in attendance, fans were certainly excited by the prospect of him stepping through the yellow ropes very soon.

Stay with WWE.com for more on this developing story, and don’t miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on WWE Network.

ORIGINAL:

Drew Galloway (who will go by Drew McIntyre in NXT) has confirmed to ESPN that he has “signed with NXT.” ESPN talked to Galloway shortly after his appearance at NXT TakeOver: Orlando (full report) and he stated that he will be joining the brand full-time.

“Well, the answer’s pretty simple. I’ve won championships all across the world. I’ve helped build brands. So what’s the next logical thing for me to do? It’s to come here and win the NXT title. If that’s not clear enough for everybody, Drew McIntyre has signed with NXT.”