– Drew Galloway recently spoke with SoCal Val (transcript via wrestlezone.com) about possibly working in Japan & his relationship with TNA…

Japan is somewhere, the one place I guess I still have yet to conquer. When I first started wrestling the climb was always start here, then go to the American indys, which had AJ, Joe, and Christopher Daniels were kind of the main guys. And then go to Japan, and then go to WWE. So when I was gone from WWE, I was thinking, Japan is the place to go. I spoke to a few friends, Jericho is one of the guys that said ‘you would fit in perfect there’, [William] Regal. A lot of people they’re my mentors. We tried to put the feelers out, and then the TNA opportunity came along. And I was told I would come in as Drew Galloway. And sure enough I went in and they stuck to their word and I’ve had a great relationship with TNA thus far. So depending on the how the future works out, obviously Japan is very much up there with things I have yet to conquer.