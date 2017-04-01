wrestling / News
Drew Galloway in Attendance and Ringside at NXT TakeOver: Orlando
April 1, 2017 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Drew Galloway (aka Drew McIntyre) was shown ringside tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. He was shown on TV as “Drew McIntyre.” You can check out some photos of him at the event, including one released by NXT. It seems Drew Galloway might be on his way back to WWE.
#NXTTakeOver drew galloway? pic.twitter.com/mzrpSRICet
— Classic Catch (@ClassicCatch84) April 2, 2017
Drew Galloway at #NXTTakeOver #nxt pic.twitter.com/VyfTVieGz9
— Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) April 2, 2017
Fancy seeing YOU here, #DrewMcIntyre! #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/maClXmz8cN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2017
DREW MCINTYRE?! #WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/uxEbzQXKWu
— #FearlessRiOTMania™ (@FearlessRiOT) April 2, 2017