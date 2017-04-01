wrestling / News

Drew Galloway in Attendance and Ringside at NXT TakeOver: Orlando

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Former WWE Superstar Drew Galloway (aka Drew McIntyre) was shown ringside tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. He was shown on TV as “Drew McIntyre.” You can check out some photos of him at the event, including one released by NXT. It seems Drew Galloway might be on his way back to WWE.

