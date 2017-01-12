– Five Star Wrestling has issued the following press release, stating that Drew Galloway will make a “huge announcement” on January 14th in Dundee ahead of their show in the city later that month:

DREW GALLOWAY TO MAKE OLYMPIC SIZED ANNOUNCEMENT AT DUNDEE ICE ARENA AHEAD OF 5 STAR WRESTLING EVENT FEATURING REY MYSTERIO & JOHN MORRISON

On Saturday the 14th of January, former TNA champion and former WWE Intercontinental Champion: Drew Galloway, will appear at the Dundee Ice Arena, to make a huge announcement ahead of the historic 5 Star Wrestling, event taking place in Dundee, later this month.

Comedian and commentator, Billy Kirkwood will be hosting a Q&A with Drew, which will be streamed on Facebook live, and wrestling fans in the Dundee area are encouraged to come along FREE OF CHARGE, to meet the former TNA champion, who will be signing autographs for free along with a line-up including Jack Jester, Kid Fight, Lou King Sharp, Irving Garrett and Joe Hendry.

For those that don’t know. 5 Star Champion: John Morrison (AKA Johnny Mundo) will defend his title at the Dundee Ice Arena in Scotland on Saturday the 28th of Janaury. This is set to be the greatest wrestling event to ever take place in Dundee and the Champion has issued, a world-wide open challenge to any wrestler wanting to take part in this historic event.

Morrison defeated ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles to become the first ever 5 Star Champion in early 2016 and has since successfully defended his title against fellow Lucha Underground star, PJ Black and former WWE Intercontinental & United States Champion: Carlito, both of whom will be in action on the 28th in Dundee.

5 Star Wrestling, is a promotion that prides itself on working with the best active talent the wrestling industry has to offer, in order to create incredible match ups and top class events for wrestling fans. Previous 5 Star Wrestling shows have included world-exclusive dream match ups such as Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles!

“We are so proud to be hosting a major 5 Star Wrestling event in Dundee. This city is where 5 Star Wrestling was created. It is our home and we’re determined to make this the best wrestling show Dundonians have ever seen. This is the perfect place to start the next phase of our plan and Drew Galloway will tell the world what’s coming next from 5 Star Wrestling on Saturday. Wrestling fans should not miss what he has to say, it’s a game changer!“

The historic wrestling show features an all-star line-up including Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, Drew Galloway, Carlito, Joe Coffey, Jay Lethal, PJ Black, Nick Aldis, Mark Haskins, Joe Hendry, Kid Fite, Jack Jester and Jimmy Havoc. Tickets can be purchased at www.5starwrestling.co.uk