– Insane Championship Wrestling has announced that Drew Galloway will be appearing on their ICW Fight Club tour running in February and March. You can see the post and specific dates below:

February 17th – Southampton (The Engine Room)

February 18th – Sheffield (O2 Academy)

February 19th – Manchester (O2 Ritz)

March 10th – Liverpool (02 Academy)

March 11th – Bristol (Mar I Motion)

March 12th – Leeds (O2 Academy)