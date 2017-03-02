In an interview with The Scottish Sun, Drew Galloway spoke about a possible return to the WWE and his time as a free agent. Here are highlights:

On returning to WWE: “WWE or any of the big companies would be happy to have me back but I need to explore all possibilities. I’ve experienced the highest of highs and been in every single position and that has taught me so much. I started wrestling at 15 and signed with world’s biggest company by 21 and then had to rebuild myself again. But I’m in a unique position where I’m still young enough to have a long career. Doing things for myself, I can make as much money as I did with WWE as long as I put in the work and travel the globe like I’ve been doing.”

On being a free agent: “My wife and I live in Florida and got a house here last year. It’s the first big thing I’ve ever owned and I can afford it because I’ve been wrestling all over the world for the last two years. Opportunities came because WWE built my name and I’ve made the most of it. Most people jump for joy when WWE come calling and rightly so. But it’s the first time in a decade apart from the month after leaving WWE that I’m not under a major contract. I’ve worked my ass off and knocked it out the park as a free agent so it’s my time now. It has to be the right offer and in the end, I’m not a young kid anymore. WWE was my dream at 21 but these days it’s all business.”