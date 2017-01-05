– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew Galloway will not work this week’s TNA tapings until January 7th. He will miss tonight’s Impact and tomorrow’s Live One Night Only PPV. Galloway had bookings scheduled with What Culture Pro Wrestling in the UK; he’s their heavyweight champion and he’s changed dates on them in the past several times. He didn’t want to do that again because of how well that company has treated him. His TNA contract is up in February, and they want him to sign an exclusive deal.

There is interest from ROH, and the UK groups don’t want him to sign an exclusive with TNA, since that would mean they’d have to go through TNA instead of him to get dates. If TNA starts to run live events, it will make getting dates on their talent difficult.