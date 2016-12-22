According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew Galloway’s TNA contract expires in mid-February. The company previously gave him an offer to stay several months back (at $200,000 per year), which he turned down because it was the exclusivity deal where they would be in charge of his outside bookings. Galloway works a very busy independent schedule, especially in the UK. Also, New Japan doesn’t use TNA contracted talent, so if he got an offer, he could take those dates if offered. He also may be a target for the ITV group in the UK for their new promotion.