– According to wrestlezone.com, Drew McIntyre is finishing up a few of his independent wrestling obligations this week in the UK. Tonight he’s in Birmingham, England part of a big six-man tag match that headlined ICW’s Fight Club Tour. He finishes up tomorrow at ICW’s BarraMania 3, where he will face “Mad” Jack Jester in a barbed wire ropes match. McIntyre will finish up with EVOLVE next weekend.