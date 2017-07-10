wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Tells Bobby Roode The End is Near, Roode & More Respond
– Drew McIntyre has his sights set on Bobby Roode. Last night during Great Balls of Fire, McIntyre posted to Twitter telling Roode “Whats that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near You never hear the shot that takes you down” as you can see below.
The post drew responses from Roode, Roderick Strong and Killian Dain; you can see those posts below as well.
"Whats that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near
You never hear the shot that takes you down"@REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/9Cw6VKw5y1
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 10, 2017
Ummmm…. hey now. https://t.co/HpUwUgOdh3
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) July 10, 2017
😱 LOL ….. #MyNXT #Glorious https://t.co/F0cJNUPxFC
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) July 10, 2017
Blinded by ambition
I will make you see https://t.co/S0TmSyjwON
— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) July 10, 2017