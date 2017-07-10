wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Tells Bobby Roode The End is Near, Roode & More Respond

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Drew McIntyre has his sights set on Bobby Roode. Last night during Great Balls of Fire, McIntyre posted to Twitter telling Roode “Whats that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near You never hear the shot that takes you down” as you can see below.

The post drew responses from Roode, Roderick Strong and Killian Dain; you can see those posts below as well.

