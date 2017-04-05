– During the NXT tapings, it was revealed that next week’s episode will feature the in-ring return of Drew McIntyre. McIntyre faced Oney Lorcan at the tapings for the April 12th episode and is using a new theme song with bagpipes for his entrance.

Also set for next week are Aleister Black and Dylan Miley making their NXT TV episodic debuts, along with the former Kimber Lee. Shinsuke Nakamura will make his farewell on the show as well. You can see the spoilers here.