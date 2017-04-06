According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the return of Drew McIntyre was put together at the last minute, as it wasn’t finalized until Saturday morning (the day of Takeover: Orlando). McIntyre was scheduled in the main event, a six-way for the WWN title; at the WWN Supershow the same night as the NXT show. They shot an angle early on that show where Keith Lee beat down and laid out McIntyre to take him out of the match. This allowed him to leave and make the NXT show.

McIntyre will finish up with EVOLVE on April 22nd & 23rd in New York. Much of McIntyre’s return to WWE will be chronicled by David Lagana, who is working on a new deal with Billy Corgan where they will be doing documentaries, was doing a Galloway documentary in Orlando. The original idea was to show the life of an independent wrestler with him working for Evolve, the WWN Supershow, What Culture and doing Busted Open. It will now conclude with him driving off to the Amway Arena to start with WWE