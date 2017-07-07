– GFW posted the following short interview with Dutch Mantel, here are the highlights…

His thoughts on Slammiversary XV: “I thought it was great. I thought it was one of the best pay-per-views I’ve seen in a long, long time. And I’ve seen some great pay-per-views, but this one here was one of the… and I’m not tooting my own horn but if you think back when I first appeared on this program on Impact back in… I think it was late February-early March, I made a promise that we were going to make Impact great, and I think Slammiversary was a giant step in that direction. I’ve had comments on my Twitter feed from the UK and all over the United States saying it was probably one of the better pay-per-views of… not all time but it was one of the better pay-per-views in recent memory. And I gotta agree with them, because we worked hard on it and we went after the greatest talent available at that time and I think we succeeded in getting it.”

On the returning Super X Cup“I just said it before, we set out to make Impact great and one of the first things I said, we needed to have a lot of emphasis on the X-Division because the X-Division and the Knockouts was what put the prior administration TNA, it put them over the hump a little bit and we did that better than any other company in existence. So one of my first things that I proposed was let’s get the greatest X-Division stars we can find, put them together under one roof, have a tournament, have almost a playoff system because I love playoff systems, and let’s see who is the greatest X-Division star in the world and we’re in the process of doing that now.”