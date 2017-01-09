– OddsShark has posted the following early betting oddsa for the Royal Rumble. Undertaker, who entered himself into the Rumble on Raw, is currently the favorite to win. You can see the full odds below:

The Undertaker: 2/1

Randy Orton: 3/1

Chris Jericho: 9/2

Braun Strowman: 6/1

Finn Balor: 13/2

Bill Goldberg: 8/1

John Cena: 9/1

Seth Rollins: 14/1

Brock Lesnar: 16/1

Roman Reigns: 16/1

AJ Styles: 20/1

Baron Corbin: 20/1

The Miz: 20/1

Bray Wyatt: 25/1

Dean Ambrose: 25/1

Kevin Owens: 25/1

Sami Zayn: 25/1

Cesaro: 25/1

Samoa Joe: 33/1

Shawn Michaels: 33/1

Triple H: 33/1

Big Cass: 40/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 40/1

Doc Gallows: 50/1

Karl Anderson: 50/1

Kurt Angle: 50/1

Neville: 50/1

Rusev: 50/1

Sheamus: 50/1

Apollo Crews: 66/1

Austin Aries: 66/1

Dolph Ziggler: 66/1

Batista: 80/1

Big E: 80/1

Bobby Roode: 80/1

Enzo Amore: 80/1

Kane: 80/1

The Big Show: 80/1

The Rock: 80/1

Kalisto: 100/1

Luke Harper: 100/1

Darren Young: 125/1

Goldust: 125/1

Heath Slater: 125/1

Kofi Kingston: 125/1

Daniel Bryan 150/1

Hulk Hogan: 200/1

Jey Uso: 200/1

Jimmy Uso: 200/1

Shane McMahon: 200/1

Sin Cara: 200/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 200/1