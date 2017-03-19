– Bet Wrestling has the first betting odds for WrestleMania 33. The betting odds have Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton favored in their championship matches against defending champs Goldberg and Bray Wyatt, respectively. Currently Bayley is favored over Sasha Banks and Charlotte, while Kevin Owens is favored to win the US Championship over Chris Jericho.

You can see the full odds below:

* WWE Universal Championship:

Goldberg (c) 6/1 vs. Brock Lesnar 1/16

* WWE Championship:

Bray Wyatt (c) 9/4 vs. Randy Orton 2/7

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship:

Bayley (c) 1/3 vs. Sasha Banks 3/1 vs. Charlotte 7/2

* United States Championship:

Chris Jericho (c) 15/8 vs. Kevin Owens 4/11

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

Neville (c) 5/6 vs. Austin Aries 5/6

* RAW Tag Team Championship:

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) 8/11 vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass 15/8 vs. Sheamus & Cesaro 2/1

* Roman Reigns 8/13 vs. The Undertaker 6/5

* John Cena & Nikki Bella 1/2 vs. Miz & Maryse 11/8

* Shane McMahon 15/8 vs. AJ Styles 4/11

* Seth Rollins 1/3 vs. Triple H 2/1

* Andre the Giant Battle Royal:

Braun Strowman 1/6

Big Show 7/1

Samoa Joe 7/1

Big Cass 8/1

Luke Harper 14/1

Sami Zayn 16/1

Finn Balor 18/1

Cesaro 20/1

Kurt Angle 20/1

Mark Henry 20/1

Rusev 20/1

Baron Corbin 22/1

Dolph Ziggler 22/1

Hideo Itami 22/1

Kane 22/1

Kofi Kingston 22/1

Seth Rollins 22/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 22/1

The Miz 22/1

AJ Styles 25/1

Apollo Crews 25/1

Austin Aries 25/1

Big E 25/1

Bobby Roode 25/1

Dean Ambrose 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Karl Anderson 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Luke Gallows 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Shawn Michaels 25/1

Sheamus 25/1

Tye Dillinger 25/1

Chris Jericho 33/1

Hulk Hogan 33/1

Kalisto 33/1

Roman Reigns 33/1

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 33/1

The Rock 33/1

Triple H 50/1

Heath Slater 50/1

Jack Swagger 50/1

Neville 50/1

Titus O’Neil 50/1

Tyler Breeze 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Zack Ryder 50/1

Bo Dallas 66/1

Charlotte 66/1

Jey Uso 66/1

Jimmy Uso 66/1

Curtis Axel 80/1

Darren Young 80/1

Goldust 80/1

R-Truth 80/1

Batista 100/1

Brock Lesnar 100/1

The Undertaker 100/1

Conor McGregor 150/1

CM Punk 200/1

Ronda Rousey 250/1