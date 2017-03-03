– PWInsider has several updates ahead of tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings. While the tapings have not yet begun, it was announced to the crowd that the TNA World Championship has been vacated because Alberto El Patron didn’t want to win the title from Lashley the way that he did. El Patron won the championship after two ref bumps.

The site also reports that Homicide is backstage, as are the TNA Tag Team Championships. The Hardys had the championships at the time of their contracts expiring, so either the titles were returned or new ones were made.