Early NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Card (SPOILERS)

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is the expected card following tonight’s NXT tapings for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, which takes place on August 19th. The full spoilers are here.

* NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
* Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami
* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Thea Trinidad)

