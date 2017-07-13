– Here is the expected card following tonight’s NXT tapings for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, which takes place on August 19th. The full spoilers are here.

* NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

* Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Thea Trinidad)