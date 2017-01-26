– In early betting odds, Roman Reigns is the favorite to win the Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Bet Wrestling is the first site to come out with odds on the match between Reigns and Kevin Owens, and currently has Reigns favored at 6/4 odds.

It’s worth noting that the odds are still quite close, with Owens sitting at 11/10 odds, and that even if Reigns does win it doesn’t mean a title change as the odds don’t distinguish between a title-changing victory or a count-out/DQ win.