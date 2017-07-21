– BetWrestling sent out the following WWE Battleground betting odds…

The European market has set odds for all 7 announced matches for this Sunday’s WWE Battleground in Philadelphia. Both The Punjabi Prison Match and The Flag Match have had odds available for weeks but this is more extensive. It’s worth mentioning that The Flag match had odds set even in the Global Market immediately after Great Balls of Fire ended and this could be why the odds are so lopsided there with it being available to the larger market for a long period of time.

John Cena is favored at -1000, meaning it would take a $1000 bet just to win $100 because Cena is so favored against Rusev, who is a +500 underdog. A $100 bet on Rusev could win $500. The long odds could also be due to the perception that this is an obvious win for Cena as this is Cena’s PPV return and the fact that the comapany isn’t behind Rusev since getting that unauthorized haircut.

Jinder Mahal is projected at -333 to retain the WWE Championship in the third ever Punjabi Prison Match. Orton is a +220 underdog here. There are strong odds for Mahal, however they will most likely become longer by the day of the event.

The United States Champion, AJ Styles is favored at -300 to retain over Kevin Owens at +188, so these are very similar odds when compared to Mahal vs Orton. The Smackdown Tag Champions, The Usos are actually slight underdogs at +163 to the challengers The New Day’s -227. As always, The New Day could win via countout or DQ, thus getting the win but not winning the championships.

The Women’s Fatal Five Way to determine the #1 contender for Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Championship has all the competitors set as underdogs but the best odds are currently with Charlotte at +120. This makes sense as she probably has the be combination of star power and in ring skill for a SummerSlam match.

Shinsuke Nakamura is favored at -250 to beat Baron Corbin at +175. Nakamura winning is something he needs whereas Corbin doesn’t because he would still have the MiTB briefcase after taking a loss. The WWE has a history of their MiTB holders losing only to redeem themselves by cashing in a winning a major championship.

Micke Kanellis vs Sami Zayn is the most even odds of all the matches with Kanellis at -137 to Sami’s “even odds”, which would be +100, an even bet. Meanwhile Tye Dillenger is at -200 to Aiden English’s +150. None of these odds are “smart money odds” at this point and expect them to shift and flip dramatically as they usually do.

* WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match:

Jinder Mahal (c) -333 vs. Randy Orton +220

* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) -300 vs. Kevin Owens +188

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) +163 vs. The New Day -227

* Flag Match: John Cena -1000 vs. Rusev +500

* Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women’s Championship #1 Contendership: Charlotte +120 vs. Lana +200 vs. Becky Lynch +230 vs. Tamina +350 vs. Natalya +1000

* Shinsuke Nakamura -250 vs. Baron Corbin +175

* Aiden English +150 vs. Tye Dillenger -200