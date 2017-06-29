– Eddie Edwards spoke with the Orlando Sentinel promoting Slammiversary. Highlights are below:

On being a spokesman and advocate for Alzheimer’s disease after losing his grandfather: “I meet so many people affected by this disease, it’s astonishing. And it’s not just the people themselves – it’s the friends, the family, the caretakers. It affects everyone around the situation. It can be comforting to see there are others out there going through it who can support you – that’s what the association is for.”

On meeting his wife, who he will team with at Slammiversary: “We worked the same few shows. When I first met her, I hit on her and she ignored me. We did that for a while. It was a real cat-and-mouse game, but eventually I broke her down. It probably took six months to a year, but I wasn’t going to give up.”

On facing off with Davey Richards on Sunday: “Before we first tagged nine years ago, we had no idea. Sometimes even two great wrestlers don’t have chemistry, but we knew right away that this could be special. Every time we wrestle, even now, our chemistry still improves. We both know we want to be the best — the best trained, the best match on the card. The way he trains drives me. I’ll watch him wrestle on a show I’m on and say, ‘Damn right, I have to beat that.’ It drives us to put out the best product we can. It’s fun for the fans – I don’t know how much fun it is for us. It’s all these emotions wrapped up in this one match. Everybody has been that angry, that pissed off in their lives. We want to bring every emotion – scared, danger. We want to try something different and create memories.”