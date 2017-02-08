– Eddie Edwards spoke with WZ Weekly for a new interview. The audio and some highlights are below:

On losing the Impact Wrestling World Championship last week to Bobby Lashley: “It didn’t go as planned. It was an Iron Man Match. It was against the beast of a man in Bobby Lashley. If there was a little more time I could have tied it up but it’s any given Sunday and I understand that. I feel like it’s a match I can learn from, move on from and use to my advantage in the future.”

On his upcoming rematch with Lashley: “He says one last match. The fact is, that’s all I need. One match. One shot. One chance and I can turn it all around.”

On the new “Triple B” nickname that he has for Bobby Lashley: “It’s “Triple B”. I can explain it on here like I had to explain it to Bobby, of course. It stands for “Bitch Boy Bobby”. You have to sing it. You have to serenade him with it. It’s like, “Biiiitch Boooooy Boooooobby”. It kind of flows. One you feel it it takes over your body.”