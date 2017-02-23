– Eddie Edwards spoke with Tom Feaheny for a new interview. You can check out the video and some highlights below:

On being the world champion heading into 2017: “It was a dream come true, holding that belt and realizing that was my championship, it was a goal I set out years ago.”

On who he studied growing up: “When I was a youngster, I was a fan of Hogan, Warrior, but in my teenage years I’d watch whatever I could, I never wanted to mold myself over one wrestler, I’d watch Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart and Japanese wrestlers such as Kenta Kobashi.”

On Jeff Jarrett returning to a backstage role in TNA: “Myself and Davey come in and he had gone by then, I’d heard good things about him, I wrestled with him; now he is back with the company it’s an exciting time as he has such a great wrestling mind.”

On who will have an impressive 2017: “I’m gonna say DJ Z, with the stuff he has done for the X Division, just what he can do in the ring and the mind he has, he’s one of my best friends, I’d expect big things for him.”