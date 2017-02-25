– Legends of the Ring has announced that its next convention, Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fest, is set for Saturday, June 10 in Monroe, New Jersey. Tickets and Supertickets are on sale for the event now, and ticket details are available at www.legendsofthering.com. Here’s Legends of the Ring’s announcement on the event:

It is that time again! Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fest rolls into Monroe NJ to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Saturday June 10 th. Tickets are flying at a record pace for this star-studded event be sure to secure yours today as LESS THEN 30 Supertickets remain!

“Headlining the event in the Platinum spot will be “E and C” professionally known from WWE as “EDGE” and “CHRISTIAN”.

Extremely limited tickets for their exclusive Northeast meet and greet will officially go on sale next Saturday March 4th at 9:00 am A General Admission ticket MUST be purchased prior to purchasing their tickets.