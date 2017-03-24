In an interview with Forbes, Edge and Christian spoke about the sex tape and nude photo leaks, stolen from Paige. They also commented on if the Broken Hardys will work in WWE. Here are highlights:

Edge on Paige’s nude video leaks: “With technology now, you’ve just got to be so careful. Nothing’s truly private… but that’s the world we live in. That’s the way it is now. Sadly there’s a lot of deprived people who think this is—I don’t know—maybe a hobby. But, it just sucks.”

Edge on if the Broken Universe can get over in WWE: “Crazier things have worked on that mainstream of scale. Wrestling is all about reinvention, and if you don’t reinvent yourself, you’re going to get stagnant and people are going to get bored. I think back to when I came back from my first neck surgery and I came back as the babyface that I was when I left. I went in to my hometown of Toronto with the IC title against [Chris] Jericho and Batista and got booed. Matt and Jeff are smart enough, particularly Matt—who is very hands-on with all of the incarnations of his character—to try stuff. I haven’t seen a whole lot of it, I’ve seen a couple of things and I thought it was hilarious and awesome.”

Christian on the guts of the Hardys: “It’s all about reinventing yourself. You could probably be The Hardy Boyz, stick your two fingers up, make that ride from town to town and hope that people follow along with that nostalgia. Instead, they’ve taken the bull by the horns and reinvented themselves and stayed current, stayed fresh and keep people talking, and that’s what it’s all about.”