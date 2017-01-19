According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the El Rey Network called for Lucha Underground’s mid-season break. The sudden stop this season and the long delay until the next set of tapings is very worrisome for the talent, mainly because a lot of the talent are locked into contracts and may have opportunities elsewhere. Right now they are locked out of going to WWE, ROH or TNA. A lot of the talent is reportedly unhappy. The decision to suddenly end the season and restart over in the summer and then tape again in November reportedly surprised the people within the promotion. The way the contracts work, the talent only gets paid when they do television, so nobody will be paid, other than perhaps top names likeRey Mysterio, until November. Not only will they not get paid, but they’re also locked under contract. WWE is aggressive in signing talent, TNA is looking for fresh faces, and the Mexican talent, who can make far more for Lucha Underground and working in the US than they can at home, are really unhappy. El Rey is still pushing Lucha Underground as a flagship show.