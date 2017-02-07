Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such classic columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan in Less Than a Minute” and October 2015’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

Backstory

Geez, WWE just had the Royal Rumble pay-per-view! It just happened, yet here we are talking about the Elimination Chamber event being less than a week away. Even more scary: Fastlane is right around the corner on March 5th, which I will be attending live in Milwaukee. Yes, the shows are split up by brands and technically separate, but wow, the Road to WrestleMania is not slowing down. Full speed ahead.

Back to the Chamber though, the main event will be for the coveted WWE Championship inside the demonic structure. Which of the six men will leave with the title right before Mania, the biggest spectacle of the year? Let’s take a look…

Elimination Chamber Match Odds

Baron Corbin – This close to WrestleMania? In his rookie year? Brock Lesnar did it 2003, 12 months after his debut. Big Show was close in 2000, 14 months after his debut. I guess you could argue Mr. T in 1985, if he even counts. Anyways, long story short, it isn’t happening for Baron Corbin. Not in 2017 at least. I happen to be one of the guys who has stuck by him and defended him throughout NXT and now WWE. No surprise fans are (as usual) beginning to put away the negativity and realize this dude has potential. Whether as a repeat winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal or something just as special, I think he needs a good spot on the WM card. Believe it or not, a big face turn is also not out of the question later in the year…

Verdict: Not winning. WWE is always good for a few surprises on the Road to WrestleMania, but this one would be beyond stunning.

Dean Ambrose – Nope! James Ellsworth dragged him down to depths that he is still recovering from. As IC Champion no less. Months after beating both members of The Shield and main eventing pay-per-views for the company. My guess is Dean Ambrose will find a quality ladder match spot at Mania with a bunch of stars flying around the squared circle going for his belt. Nothing wroth with that. It’s just not a victory in the Chamber for the WWE Championship. Dean does well but gets eliminated by The Miz. Speaking of…

Verdict: Ambrose had a dud of a WWE Title reign (something I predicted extremely early). It will be awhile before he gets to the top again. Thanks James.

The Miz – I wrote about this Sunday morning (on another website). Without revealing who reports have him matched up against Mania, I will say this…good for The Miz. Seriously, people are saying his rumored opponent is getting dragged DOWN. No, Miz is being moved UP! He deserves it. After his IC Title wins, his pairing with Maryse and epic promos with Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan, he SHOULD get a cushy spot at Mania. I am all for it and hope the rumor comes true. Shouldn’t we be applauding the guy getting rewarded rather than being thrown into some mid-card junk? This is good folks.

Verdict: I am not necessarily against it, but no, the WWE Championship isn’t going to The Miz on Sunday. Would line up with his rumored opponent though…if only Randy Orton wasn’t lurking as the 2017 Royal Rumble winner.

AJ Styles – Here is the deal. I said AJ Styles would win at the Royal Rumble to retain his championship…but then lose it at the Chamber. Obviously, I was wrong about his bout against John Cena. However, the point was all the same. AJ Styles wasn’t going into WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion. Sorry. His name has been thrown out there for so many other different options, with none including the belt. Since he did lose to Cena at the Rumble, you can almost now for sure assume that is the plan – no title for AJ. Next to no reason to give ‘the man’ #16 and then drop it right back to the former champ 14 days later. I am tempted to suggest this is all leading to a face turn (constantly getting screwed by the authority figure), but he is doing so well as a heel.

Verdict: AJ Styles had his phenomenal 2016. Now it is somebody else’s turn. Relax, he’ll be fine everybody.

John Cena – As noted, John Cena JUST won his record tying 16th WWE/World Title. All that hoopla and a classic bout at the Rumble to lose it two weeks later? I know we are in the Part-Time Cena Era, but that would be a tad bit deflating (I did it!). For his fans and haters, it would be disappointing in the grand scheme of things. I suppose the Chamber protects him a little, like that really matters in 2017. Still, Cena is being ranked second because nobody would/should be shocked if he ends up retaining. I don’t think he will though.

Verdict: I am writing this on Monday afternoon, so I have no idea what happens on Raw or Smackdown LIVE. The fact that WWE is giving us Cena/Orton on free television tells me that is clearly NOT the plan for Mania. That means Cena drops the title this Sunday night…

Bray Wyatt – Remember all the whining and crying that Bray Wyatt should be WWE Champion and get a high profile match at Mania? Ah, good times. I love it when fans get exactly what they have been begging for, and then immediately find something about the situation to complain about anyways. I love it. Long live the stereotype! Bottom line: Randy Orton has been feuding with Bray Wyatt for months, and since he won the Rumble, the writing is on the wall. Bray has to get the title before Mania for their long awaited clash to mean that much more. In a recent column, I compared it exactly to the Edge vs. Chris Jericho story line from 2010, and that fits perfectly. Just think of the logic behind that being bumped to a title feud, and the same applies here. Adds more juice to the battle and with a stacked card around it, the WWE Championship can also go to a deserving individual. Win-win for everyone involved. What will be interesting to see is if Randy Orton actually HELPS him win inside the Elimination Chamber. Hmmm…

Verdict: Yep, Bray Wyatt appears to be just days away from being WWE Champion. Exactly what a brand split and separate titles on each roster can do for a guy. Enjoy the moment.

NFL Super Bowl Prediction

My pre-season pick was Colts over Packers. Clearly not even close to being right. However, I ended the season in style by nailing the final score an hour before kickoff. Yeah, I did…

You’re welcome.

Cheap Plugs

Only 42 Twitter followers away from hitting 1,000 at which point a $25 WWEShop gift card will be given away at random.

Email jw.bball.615@gmail for feedback.

Send any Fastlane/WrestleMania 33 ideas my way; I plan on attending both events.

Thanks.