– Ember Moon spoke with WWE.com for a new interview promoting her match with Asuka at NXT Takeover: Orlando. A couple of highlights are below:

On the obstacles she’s had to overcome to get to this point: “One was just getting the people to believe in me. I wanted them to truly believe that I have the passion and the drive to set the bar higher than it’s ever been set in this division. In addition to that, I had to overcome people like Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who have made a habit of taking opportunities and beating people down. I had to keep myself focused because I knew my destiny was to be in this match with Asuka.”

On Asuka: “I can honestly say that I used to be afraid of Asuka. Before I got to NXT, I used to watch her and think that she is someone I would not want to get in the ring with. Before I got to NXT, my confidence was very low, and I never thought I would amount to anything in sports-entertainment. But now, I’m going back and watching those old tapes of Asuka, watching the person I used to be afraid of. Now, I’m ready to face those fears and stand toe-to-toe with Asuka.”

On what will be going through her mind once they get to Orlando: “I’m a woman on a warpath. My path guides me in the ring, outside the ring, everywhere I need to go. At NXT TakeOver: Orlando, my warpath ends and a new path will begin. TakeOver is where fate is taking me and that is where my stars will align. Everything that I’ve gone through and all the struggles that I’ve had light the fire you see in my eyes and the fire that beats within my heart. Asuka may not know who I am now, but after TakeOver, she will.”