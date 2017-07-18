wrestling / News
Emma Vents About Not Being Used On TV
July 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Emma posted the following on Twitter last night, seemingly not happy about not being used on Raw last night, which was her anniversary with WWE…
Here in #WWENashville watching Alexa Vs Bayley… Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool..🙄
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017
Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE… Happy Anniversary to me! 😏#RAWNashville
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017