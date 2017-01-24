wrestling / News
Entire Senate Confirmation Hearing For Linda McMahon Online
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
The Senate Small Business Committee had a confirmation hearing for Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nomination for administrator of the Small Business Administration. The position is part of Trump’s cabinet. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were with McMahon at the meeting. New Jersey Senator Corey Booker joked that Stephanie was the more intimidating of the two.
https://youtu.be/PmAqIiT0PGE