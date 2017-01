– Enzo Amore is out of action due to a knee injury. The Wrestling Observer reports that Amore suffered the injury at a house show on December 30th in Los Angeles, where he and Big Cass were in a four-way tag team match against Cesaro & Sheamus, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Big E & Kofi Kingston.

At this time there is no time table for his return. He will have the injury re-evaluated in two weeks.