Enzo Amore’s WrestleMania Gear Cost $50,000
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Enzo Amore posted the following on Twitter, announcing that his WrestleMania Gear cost $50,000…
Wrestlemania?! Biggest runway of em all: $50,000 on my body not including 1of1 signature #AirEnzo'S courtesy of @Jumpman23 …they priceless
— Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) April 2, 2017
That lace lock thou 😂….. #ThankYou @Jumpman23 ….. rung by rung in some #AirEnzo one of one's straight to the top 🏆….. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Om3ht58uSX
— Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) April 2, 2017
Exclusive look at @wweaallday21's 1 of 1 Air Jordan VIs for #wrestlemania.
Watch tonight at 7 PM on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/SIv1qpKnY1 pic.twitter.com/cBBBiSMVNX
— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 2, 2017