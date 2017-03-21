– Eric Bischoff has been officially added to the WaleMania III lineup…

– Also appearing are…

* NJPW’s Ricochet

* NJPW’s Will Ospreay

* NJPW’s Tama Tonga [The Bullet Club]

* NJPW’s Tanga Loa [The Bullet Club]

* NJPW AXS Announcer Jim Ross

* MVP

* Dave Meltzer

* Alex Greenfield

* Marty DeRosa

* Sarah Shockey

* Conrad Thompson

* Noelle Foley

* More to be announced soon