Eric Bischoff Added To Official WaleMania III Line-Up

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Eric Bischoff has been officially added to the WaleMania III lineup…

– Also appearing are…

* NJPW’s Ricochet
* NJPW’s Will Ospreay
* NJPW’s Tama Tonga [The Bullet Club]
* NJPW’s Tanga Loa [The Bullet Club]
* NJPW AXS Announcer Jim Ross
* MVP
* Dave Meltzer
* Alex Greenfield
* Marty DeRosa
* Sarah Shockey
* Conrad Thompson
* Noelle Foley
* More to be announced soon

