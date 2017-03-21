wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Added To Official WaleMania III Line-Up
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Eric Bischoff has been officially added to the WaleMania III lineup…
It's official! @EBischoff & I will be joining the @MLW crew for @Wale's #WaleManiaIII on March 30th in Orlando! #RAW #WM33 pic.twitter.com/1Gx4HiO4VZ
— Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) March 21, 2017
– Also appearing are…
* NJPW’s Ricochet
* NJPW’s Will Ospreay
* NJPW’s Tama Tonga [The Bullet Club]
* NJPW’s Tanga Loa [The Bullet Club]
* NJPW AXS Announcer Jim Ross
* MVP
* Dave Meltzer
* Alex Greenfield
* Marty DeRosa
* Sarah Shockey
* Conrad Thompson
* Noelle Foley
* More to be announced soon