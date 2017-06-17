– Speaking on his Bischoff on Wrestling on wrestling podcast, Bischoff addressed ICW moving its video library to the WWE Network. You can read his comments on the subject below.

“I was a little bit surprised. It certainly caught my eye for a couple of reasons. I think the biggest thing that attracted my attention is that WWE notoriously doesn’t acknowledge or support anything that they don’t own or control. That’s just the nature of the beast and how they have been successful in their approach to business. They don’t play well with others. They’ll play well with you if they own you or control you but if you are truly independent of them then you are not going to get a lot of love. At least not for long. The fact that they made that move is still very interesting to me.”