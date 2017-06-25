– Speaking on a recent edition of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff responded to the negative reaction to Al Snow’s comments on Twitter that fans need to “stop being pseudo experts” about the wrestling business. Below are some highlights of his thoughts on the matter (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

Bischoff on the reaction to Al Snow’s comments: “I saw the traction that it got and the responses that it got and I understand it because wrestling fans are passionate. They really are. That’s the great thing about the wrestling industry is that the people that love it really love it. Now with the internet and the way people communicate and the communities that exist digitally people share ideas and conversations easily. I get it and I support it and I am playing into it while we do this show right now. I am not going to bad mouth it but knowing Al as well as I do, and I do know Al pretty well, what he is saying is something that I agree with. Can you imagine if you and your girlfriend decided you are going to buy a couple of plane tickets and fly to Las Vegas for the weekend and you can’t wait to see David Copperfield? You spend a couple hundred dollars for David Copperfield tickets, you get a nice dinner, you have a couple cocktails and you have all this anticipation and excitement for David Copperfield, one of the greatest magicians in the world! You get to the show, get a great seat in the front row and twenty minutes before the show starts somebody comes out and goes, “David is going to be out in twenty minutes and you are going to be amazed with David’s magic but before he comes out let me show you how the tricks are done. Let me show you!” How would you feel?”

Bischoff on magic acts compared to pro wrestling and letting yourself enjoy it: “Take out magic and insert professional wrestling. When you dig into it so much that you don’t allow yourself permission to just enjoy it and get lost in the moment, call it suspension of disbelief or whatever you want, that’s a problem.”