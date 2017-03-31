– Eric Bischoff has announced his latest project. Bischoff has announced (via WZ) that he is launching the IRW Network on June 1st. Per the press release, IRW stands for “Indies Rule the World” and will allow popular independent artists, wrestlers and entities the ability to launch their own OTT channels and premium content at a price point between $1.99 and $3.99 per month.

The project is one Bischoff has been developing the project for over a year; it will include videos, podcast and editorial offerings from each artist all in one place.

“It will really be a hub for all things independent wrestling and culture,” Bischoff said. “We are going to have thousands of hours of some of the best wrestling footage from around the world available. People will be able to log on, download and enjoy. We are going to have podcasts with some of the top podcasters from around the world. We are going to have all kinds of great content. Thousands and thousands of hours. Some of the best independent promotions from around the world. I am very excited.”

The first two content providers announced are Title Match Wrestling and Joe Dombrowski and content is already available from them such as matches including Sabu, John Morrison, Kenny Omega and more. Bischoff will also have an “overrun” podcast on the network to supplement his full-length Bischoff On Wrestling podcast.

