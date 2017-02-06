In the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff spoke about the WWE’s interest in exploring VR technology.

He said: “It’s just mind blowing. When that technology avails itself so that from a cost effective point of view you can produce a professional wrestling event it is absolutely going to change the world. It will change the viewing experience in a way that nothing else has. As far as her comment that it will be in the next five years? I’ll be shocked if somebody isn’t doing it in the next twenty-four months. Not necessarily the WWE. They aren’t going to make a big move like that on a grand scale this early on in the technological revolution of the product or the editing technique it would take to do it. I guarantee you that somebody is going to do it in the next 2-3 years and when they do the world is going to see it and it’s going to change professional wrestling in a way that nothing else has up to that point.

Meanwhile, he revealed on Twitter that the next episode will be part two of an interview with Lex Luger.