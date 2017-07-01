– Speaking on this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff addressed the idea of the impact of the business if WWE starts streaming Raw and Smackdown on the WWE Network (transcript via Wrestlezone.com). You can read his thoughts below.

“That’s the six hundred million dollar question (laughs). I think we’ll probably find out in the next 2-3 years if I was a betting man. I would bet that in the next two to three years we will find out what the business implications will be because that’s the direction it’s going. That’s a lot of television licensing revenue to walk away from but once the WWE Network reaches a critical mass that will support that decision I am almost certain that is what we will see.”