– Here are some more highlights from the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, with guest Booker T, in Bischoff’s new “There’s a Lot You Don’t Know About Me” segment. The full audio is below as well:

Bischoff on Disney films: “I think only my wife know this. Maybe my kids but I doubt they remember. I cry at Disney movies. I don’t have a favorite Disney movie. It doesn’t happen that often but there’s something about the storytelling. Not in all the Disney movies but when Disney does a sports movie, for example, they do such a good job of bringing the heart and the story. All the aspirational and inspirational elements in their story. It’s inevitable if I go to a Disney sports movie. I’m not exactly sure but I think I might have had a teary moment for Mighty Ducks for crying out loud. That’s something not too many people know about me.”

Booker T on his golfing passion: “I’m a golfer. I want to be on the seniors tour. That’s one thing that I have been training for for quite sometime. Working on getting my game good enough to be the first wrestler to ever turn golfer and actually make money doing it. That’s my ultimate goal. I’ve got a golf tournament that I’ll be hosting here on the 30th in the city of Houston. That’s another one of my passions that I’ve thrown myself in to for perhaps the last fifteen years. A lot of people don’t know that about me. I’m a little nerdy at times. I tell you it’s the best game in the world. You’re training to compete against yourself all the time. You never are going to beat the course. You can beat your buddies but you can never beat the course. It’s literally a game between you and the course. It’s such an awesome thing to try and achieve and one that you will never, every achieve. That’s the beauty of it. Trying to make yourself better I think is the ultimate goal in life.”