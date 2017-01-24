– Eric Bischoff discussed the finish of the Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch UK Championship Tournament match for his “Controversial Story Of The Week” on Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports app. You can see the video below, in which he and co-host Nick Hausman joke about how Michael Cole called the finish “controversial” with Bischoff quipping that if Cole said it, “then it must be true, right?”

“I looked at the footage and in my opinion the blood and injury was incidental,” he said. “I think what would it made it, “controversial,” is if it was obvious and it was orchestrated and planned and then exploited. Then I would say it’s very controversial because I think if not an actual policy against that sort of thing there is certainly an implied policy where they do not encourage intentional bleeding. Or, as they used to refer to it, “blading.” In this case I think it was incidental and like with any sport, or any event, when something like that is incidental you have to cover it. I think to intentionally try to hide it is unnecessary. I don’t feel like he was exploited.”