– Eric Bischoff is, to say the least, not a fan of the announced John Cena vs. Rusev Flag Match at Battleground. Bischoff discussed the match on the latest Bischoff on Wrestling podcast and said that Vince McMahon needs to re-think the plan.

“I hate it,” he said. “I just hate it. I haaaate it. I hate it. God, whose idea was that? Vince McMahon, if you are listening to this or someone that works for you is listening to this re-think that. That is just… gwuck. My teeth hurt just listening to you talk about this…what’s a Flag Match?! What the hell is a Flag Match?! It’s like it’s been around for a thousand years and everybody knows what a Flag Match is. So, I am going to take your flag? Or, you’re going to take my flag? I am sorry… do not care. Boring. Here is what I do believe now once I take off my cynical hat. If you want to build up a story, create emotion, build anticipation, have a sense of reality, give yourself an element of surprise and wrap it all in some great action you’ve got to be a little believable. The stakes have to be a little relatable. What are the stakes?! You are going to grab my flag? Huh? You are grabbing my flag? That’s what I am going to get pissed off about and fight my heart out about? You’re going to grab my flag. I am sorry. I am sleeping through that one.”