In the latest edition of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff addressed rumors that Austin Aries was hard to work with and said that he enjoyed working with him.

He said: “I like Austin as a person. I loved working with him. He’s different. He’s a different cat. He’s very independent and will tell you exactly what he thinks. He doesn’t sugar coat anything. He’s not rude or crude or abusive but he’s also not a political animal either. He’s got a very strong vision for himself and a lot of confidence in himself. All of that being said, as much as I like and respect Austin, yes I can see it all. I’ve seen glimpses of it and in some cases more than glimpses. Austin and I have always gotten along. Even when we had differences of opinion creatively it was really, really constructive. There was a give and take. I have also seen Austin in situations where there wasn’t as much give and take. He doesn’t back down. He just doesn’t. I can see it.“