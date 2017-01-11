– Eric Bischoff discussed Anthem’s purchase of TNA on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling podcast. You can see his comments on Anthem buying TNA below (via WZ as well as the audio.

Bischoff said, “I think, like a lot of people who have been involved in the sports entertainment industry, we all believe that the more competition the better. In this case it’s not really about competition, it’s about opportunity. The more opportunity there is for young athletes and performers to find a place to work, find a way to make a living, I’m all for it. I think most veterans and people that have been in the business for a long time feel the same way. Personal issues aside. Business issues aside. We want the industry to grow and continue.”

He added, “I’m glad to hear that Anthem Sports acquired the company. I don’t know the details yet. As a matter of fact I’ll be talking to my attorney later on this week to kind of follow up on our lawsuit. The last time I heard we had filed a hearing and we’re waiting for some information. There’s some movement on our end and I’ll be able to talk about that in the weeks to come. For the time being, I’m happy to hear it. I think it’s time to have fresh management in there. To create fresh opportunities. It’s amazing sometimes what new people, new ideas and new perspectives can create. That’s a business that quite honestly needed it so I’m glad to hear about it.”