In the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Christopher Daniels winning the ROH title and their time together in TNA.

He said: “We worked together quite a bit, Chris and Frankie Kazarian, we worked together a lot. I really enjoyed the hell out of working with both of them. They are two amazing performers. Both in the ring in terms of their skill sets in the ring and their ability to create characters and be entertaining outside of the ring. They were so much fun to work with. It was really one of my highlights from my time working in TNA was the opportunity to work with those guys. I could not be happier for Chris. He deserves it. He’s committed. He’s a positive guy. Just a blast to work with. I’m thrilled to death for him.“