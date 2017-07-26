– Eric Bischoff discussed rumors of a possible Brock Lesnar return to the UFC. You can listen to the audio and see highlights below:

On Brock Lesnar drawing power if he returns to the UFC: “I don’t know how much of a draw Brock is going to be. You are kind of going back to the well to the guy whose last fight he beat Mark Hunt but he failed a drug test shortly thereafter. That’s not necessarily a stellar performance that people are going to be remembering very well when he comes back. Prior to that he didn’t really end his UFC career, or schedule, in any kind of blistering way. He got his ass handed to him. Brock is an amazing performer in the world of pro wrestling and sports entertainment. He’s an amazing athlete and I have nothing but respect for him. Take all of that out and just look objectively at his wins, his losses and what his track record has been in UFC. I’m just not sure that anybody could make a case that bringing Brock Lesnar back is going to provide some kind of massive financial infusion. It may. I hope for Brock’s sake it does. I just don’t think the track record says that it will.”

On the UFC’s struggle to create new stars: “Fighters are so close competitively that nobody seems to hang on to a belt long enough for the world to get to know them. To cheer for them or want to see them get beat, whichever the case may be. You also have a pretty significant problem with guys who fight and win championships and fail drug tests the next day. Between the competitiveness between the athletes then throw on top of that the sustained challenge they’ve had over the years of guys failing drug tests. It’s no wonder they have a hard time building talent, honestly.”