– Eric Bischoff is on board with the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe feud. Bischoff discussed the angle in the latest Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun podcast and said that he believes the feud.

“I love that match-up,” Bischoff said. “I can’t say enough about Samoa Joe and I think just chemistry-wise and intensity-wise, that’s a very natural match-up. So was Bill Goldberg, by the way, but Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had history attached to it. They did a great job with that history. They had a great angle in WWE but Joe is fresh. This has never happened before and Joe is a guy who can go toe-to-toe with Lesnar with character, intensity and the ability to make me believe it in the ring. When they are standing there eye-to-eye and chest-to-chest I believe it. I think it’s great.”